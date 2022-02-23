Portsmouth police: Man hit by vehicle on Elm Avenue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was hit by a vehicle on Elm Avenue on Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the 1600 block of Elm Avenue. The police department didn't say what time it happened.
The police department said the victim has life-threatening injuries. No further information was given.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.