Portsmouth police: Man seriously hurt after shooting on Elm Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday morning.
According to police, a call came in about the incident shortly before 2 a.m.
Officers responded near the 1900 block of Elm Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot and was in serious condition.
He was taken to the hospital, and his name has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to $1,500.