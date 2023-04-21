Portsmouth police: Man seriously hurt after shooting on Elm Ave.

Officers responded near the 1900 block of Elm Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Friday morning.

According to police, a call came in about the incident shortly before 2 a.m.

Officers responded near the 1900 block of Elm Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot and was in serious condition.

He was taken to the hospital, and his name has not been released.