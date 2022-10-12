Portsmouth police: Man seriously hurt after shooting, walks into hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
According to a tweet, a man walked-in after being shot shortly before 10 p.m.
Details are limited at this time, but his injuries are considered life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.