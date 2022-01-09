Man shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth expected to be okay, police say

Dispatch says that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Fayette Street.

That's right off of Effingham Street.

When police got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.