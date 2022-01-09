Man shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth expected to be okay, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Fayette Street.
That's right off of Effingham Street.
Dispatch says that it happened shortly before 1 a.m.
When police got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.