Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say

Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Clifton Privott with a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries were fatal

The police department didn't share anything about a possible suspect.

If you know something that could help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.