Portsmouth Police: Man shot on Turnpike Road

A man was hurt and seriously injured in Portsmouth in the early hours of Thursday morning, but police officers expect him to live.

A few minutes after 3 a.m., a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said officers were investigating the shooting in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road.

The tweet from PPD didn't say what led up to the shooting, or if there was a suspect in the case yet.