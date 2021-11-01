Portsmouth investigators searching for man accused of shooting into building, hurting woman

Christopher White, 36, is wanted on warrants for malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting a gun in public

Investigators are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting into a building and hurting a woman.

Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department said they were searching for Christopher White, 36.

Investigators say he's wanted on warrants for malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting a gun in a public place.

The department didn't say exactly what happened, or where the crime took place, but said they think White hurt a woman on Oct. 28. She's expected to survive.

If you know where White could be, police ask that you call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757.393.8536 or the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.