Portsmouth police: Man seriously hurt in shooting near Maplewood Park

Police officers rushed to the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, which is near Maplewood Park. They found a man there who had been seriously hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about crime in Portsmouth, which first aired on Feb. 21, 2022.

The Portsmouth Police Department is trying to help someone who was shot on Portsmouth Boulevard Friday night.

The city's dispatch team said the first call about the gunshot wound came in around 8:40 p.m.

Rescue teams rushed him to a hospital.

There's no word yet about possible suspects in the case. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Portsmouth Police Department or the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.