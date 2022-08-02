Portsmouth police say two people involved in robbery, shooting at 7-Eleven in Churchland

Officers said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven on Cedar Lane. A man was hurt when the accused robbers opened fire.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired in a separate story about gun violence in Portsmouth on Feb. 8, 2022.

Police said they are looking for the people involved in a robbery and shooting that took place at a 7-Eleven in Churchland Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department said the incident happened at the store location on Cedar Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

A man was hurt in the shooting and had to go to the hospital where he still was Friday morning.

The department shared photos of two people whom they believe are responsible for the robbery and shooting.