
Crime

Portsmouth police say two people involved in robbery, shooting at 7-Eleven in Churchland

Officers said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven on Cedar Lane. A man was hurt when the accused robbers opened fire.

Police said they are looking for the people involved in a robbery and shooting that took place at a 7-Eleven in Churchland Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department said the incident happened at the store location on Cedar Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

A man was hurt in the shooting and had to go to the hospital where he still was Friday morning.

The department shared photos of two people whom they believe are responsible for the robbery and shooting.

Suspect in 7-Eleven robbery shooting
Suspect in Portsmouth 7-Eleven robbery shooting

If you recognize either of them, please call the police department at 757-393-8536 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If you call Crime Line, you don't have to give your name, and you don't have to testify court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the person providing it could be eligible to receive as much as $1,000.

