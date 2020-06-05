x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Portsmouth Police search for man wanted on gang, larceny charges

Police said there are warrants out against Rucker for gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle and trespassing.
Credit: Portsmouth Police Department
Raequan F. Rucker of Portsmouth is wanted by police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for Raequan F. Rucker, of Portsmouth.

Police said there are warrants out against Rucker for gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle and trespassing.

Rucker is a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he weighs about 150 pounds.

Police did not say where or when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up, or submit a tip online.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle in Hampton

RELATED: 17-year-old girl shot in Hampton, neighbor shares audio of gunshots from home security

RELATED: Police identify Portsmouth man killed in April shooting