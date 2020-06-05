Portsmouth Police search for man wanted on gang, larceny charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for Raequan F. Rucker, of Portsmouth.
Police said there are warrants out against Rucker for gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle and trespassing.
Rucker is a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he weighs about 150 pounds.
Police did not say where or when he was last seen.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up, or submit a tip online.