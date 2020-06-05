Portsmouth Police search for man wanted on gang, larceny charges

Police said there are warrants out against Rucker for gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle and trespassing.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for Raequan F. Rucker, of Portsmouth.

Police said there are warrants out against Rucker for gang participation, grand larceny, entering a vehicle and trespassing.

Rucker is a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he weighs about 150 pounds.

Police did not say where or when he was last seen.