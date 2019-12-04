PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday.

Around 11:50 p.m., Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a robbery at the convenience store at 4001 Greenwood Drive.

Surveillance video from the scene:

Detectives said two armed suspects entered the business and demanded money from the employee. The employees complied, and the suspects were able to get away.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.