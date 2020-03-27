Portsmouth police seek suspect believed to have shot a child

Police say Marquelle B. Simon, 19, should be considered armed and dangerous.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a Chesapeake man suspected of shooting a five-year-old boy on March 20 around 8:40 p.m.

Marquelle B. Simon, 19, of Chesapeake has active warrants out for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to calls Friday night about gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth - and that a child had been shot in the torso, and was being driven to a nearby hospital.

When police arrived at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, they met with the victim's mother. The boy was being treated for life-threatening injuries, and was transferred to a second hospital.

Police have not released an updated condition for the child.