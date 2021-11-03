Portsmouth police still looking for man who jumped West Norfolk Bridge to escape arrest

A spokesperson said the last near-miss they had with Alex Tew was on Oct. 30. Officers saw him at a home in Portsmouth, but he escaped on foot.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 26, 2021.

Over the weekend, Portsmouth police officers had a near-miss with a suspect wanted for 19 felony charges. They're asking people to be on the lookout for Alex Tew, 26.

The Portsmouth Police Department said investigators saw Tew at a residence in the city on Saturday. They tried to approach him but said he ran away when he saw police officers.

On Wednesday, PPD spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe shared a timeline of the department's search for Tew.

She said on Oct. 24, they identified him as the driver of a brown SUV that was driving into Chesapeake. At that point, he was facing warrants for Felony probation violation in Chesapeake and Assault and Battery of a Family Member in Suffolk.

The next day, on Oct. 25, Portsmouth investigators listed him as a suspect in a string of motorcycle thefts that happened in the city.

Early morning on Tuesday, Oct. 26, police officers tried to make a traffic stop when they saw Tew driving an allegedly stolen vehicle, which was pulling a trailer and motorcycle (which were also suspected to be stolen).

The car didn't stop, and when it crashed on the West Norfolk Bridge, police say Tew jumped over the side and swam to shore. He escaped on foot.

Some people in the Port Norfolk neighborhood reported sightings of him to the department, but police didn't find him.

The most recent sighting happened on Oct. 30.

Varnedoe said police officers saw Tew at a Portsmouth home, but lost him when he noticed their approach and ran away. At that house, officers confiscated a gun and found other things that they say contributed to more charges for Tew.

These include eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a Stolen Firearm.

"Tew is known to frequent many of the Hampton Roads cities and should be considered armed and dangerous," Varnedoe wrote.