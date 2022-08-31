Portsmouth police officers see string of car thefts, specifically targeting Hyundais, Kias

In the last week, six cars have been stolen, spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said. The thefts haven't been limited to a certain place or time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va.

The Portsmouth Police Department has noticed a recent uptick in thefts of Kias and Hyundais.

In the last seven days, six cars have been stolen, spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said. The thefts aren't restricted to a certain place or time, and they're not limited to certain makes or models.

It's a problem across the region.

Back in July, the Norfolk Police Department warned people about Kia and Hyundai thefts, too. They said Kia models newer than 2015 and Hyundai models newer than 2011 have a vulnerability that makes them easier for thieves to steal.

To protect your vehicle, Varnedoe asked people to make sure you lock your car doors. Of course, never leave it running while unattended. It could also help to buy a steering wheel lock.

"A steering wheel lock is both affordable and visible," she wrote. "It should help to deter criminals from breaking into a vehicle."

There are also serious charges in place for car thieves.

Grand Larceny and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle could land a suspect in prison for up to five years, and they could also have to pay a $2500 fine.

If you know anything about the string of thefts, please call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536.