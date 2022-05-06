Portsmouth police: 1 suspect in February's Riverwalk Inn & Suites murder arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Feb. 15, 2022.
A suspect was just arrested on charges of murdering a man in a Portsmouth hotel back in February.
On Feb. 2, Portsmouth police said someone shot and killed 40-year-old David Branch, and seriously injured a woman. Branch's family said the woman was his girlfriend.
Investigators have been looking for two suspects since, whom they later identified as Marcellus T. Epps and Demonte Worrell.
On Friday, May 6, a police department spokeswoman said Epps was taken into custody in Chesapeake. He was charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm.
She said he has seven other felony warrants on file.
Officers are still looking for Worrell, she said. Police have said to consider him armed and dangerous.
If you know anything that could help detectives with this case, call PPD detectives at 757-393-8536 or the area's Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.