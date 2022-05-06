Portsmouth police: 1 suspect in February's Riverwalk Inn & Suites murder arrested

Marcellus Epps was taken into custody in Chesapeake. He was charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm.

PORTSMOUTH, Va.

A suspect was just arrested on charges of murdering a man in a Portsmouth hotel back in February.

On Feb. 2, Portsmouth police said someone shot and killed 40-year-old David Branch, and seriously injured a woman. Branch's family said the woman was his girlfriend.

Investigators have been looking for two suspects since, whom they later identified as Marcellus T. Epps and Demonte Worrell.

On Friday, May 6, a police department spokeswoman said Epps was taken into custody in Chesapeake. He was charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm.

She said he has seven other felony warrants on file.

Officers are still looking for Worrell, she said. Police have said to consider him armed and dangerous.