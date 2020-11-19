Portsmouth Police try to identify suspect accused of vandalizing, stealing from car

In the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue, someone stole undisclosed items and vandalized a car.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police has reached out to the public for help identifying the suspect who possibly committed a vehicle larceny on November 14.

A release from the department said they got a call about the incident around 10 p.m. that night.

In the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue, someone stole undisclosed items and vandalized a car.

Police did not say approximately how much money those items were worth.