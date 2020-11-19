Portsmouth Police try to identify suspect accused of vandalizing, stealing from car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police has reached out to the public for help identifying the suspect who possibly committed a vehicle larceny on November 14.
A release from the department said they got a call about the incident around 10 p.m. that night.
In the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue, someone stole undisclosed items and vandalized a car.
Police did not say approximately how much money those items were worth.
If you know the person photographed in security footage, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.