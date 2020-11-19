x
Crime

Portsmouth Police try to identify suspect accused of vandalizing, stealing from car

In the 1200 block of Tatem Avenue, someone stole undisclosed items and vandalized a car.
Credit: Portsmouth Police Department
Suspect in Tatem Avenue vehicle larceny

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police has reached out to the public for help identifying the suspect who possibly committed a vehicle larceny on November 14.

A release from the department said they got a call about the incident around 10 p.m. that night.

Police did not say approximately how much money those items were worth.

If you know the person photographed in security footage, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

