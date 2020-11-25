Portsmouth Police update city council on rising crime within the city

From the start of the year, until November 19, 29 people have been killed in Portsmouth, a 93 percent increase compared to the same time period last year.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department talked about the city's growing crime issues at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

Police also told city council they are tracking multiple gangs in the city. Gang members are usually boys and men, aged 14 to 21.

Police are working with schools to try to combat this kind of activity. They say the pandemic has gotten in the way of the anti-gang education they usually give elementary and middle school students.