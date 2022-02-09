14 months after deadly shooting, Portsmouth police charge murder suspect

Xavier Elliott was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. These charges are related to the death of Rickey Grant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After more than a year of searching for him, Portsmouth police just charged a 20-year-old man with murder.

On Friday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Xavier Elliott had been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

These charges are related to the death of 33-year-old Rickey Grant back on July 1, 2021.

That day, someone shot and killed Grant at the intersection of Connor Place and Aylwin Road. Witnesses told investigators they saw someone drive away in a silver sedan.

The description of that man led police to name Elliott, then 19, as a person of interest.

He was described as "armed and dangerous," and was already wanted for potential ties to a domestic shooting that happened on June 6, in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway.

Varnedoe didn't say who arrested him, or where.