Back in custody: Portsmouth quadruple murder suspect arrested after grand jury indictment

Raymond Gore, one of the two men connected to a quadruple homicide in Portsmouth last June, is now in police custody.

Records show that he was booked shortly before 7 p.m. on March 6, several days after being indicted by a grand jury.

13News Now has reached out for information on whether Gore surrendered himself to police or was taken in by force.

Raymond Gore was indicted by a grand jury on March 2 for aggravated murder charges. The shooting happened on June 7, 2022, on Maple Avenue.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

Gore was initially charged with aggravated murder, but the case was dropped in February.

His relative who was also arrested in connection to the shooting, Antwann Jacque Gore, also had his charges dropped in December.

Prosecutors later took the case to a grand jury, who charged him with four counts each of aggravated murder and gun charges in an indictment filed on Jan. 5.