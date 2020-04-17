Portsmouth Sheriff's deputy charged with rape in Surry County

Christopher Bailey is charged with raping a woman in February. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office has placed him on administrative leave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Sheriff's deputy is now on administrative leave after being charged with rape in Surry County.

Lieutenant Christopher Bailey is charged with felony rape of a woman in Surry County Circuit Court.

Portsmouth Undersheriff Col. Marvin Waters said the Office of Internal Affairs is investigating the case. He did not answer questions about Bailey's length of service or whether his leave is paid or unpaid.

Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner said Bailey turned himself in and was arrested on March 25. Bailey was booked at Riverside Regional Jail and has since been released on bond.

The indictment says Bailey raped a woman "on or about February 27" and he had sexual intercourse with a woman "against her will and by force, threat, or intimidation, or through the use of her mental incapacity or physical helplessness.”

The charge on the online court system notes "Rape: Victim Helpless."