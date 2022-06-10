1 injured after shooting near Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting Thursday night.
The Portsmouth Police Dept. said in a tweet that the shooting happened near Airline Boulevard and Kings Highway.
Police said a man has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a hospital.
Police have yet to release any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.