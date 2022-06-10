1 injured after shooting near Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury. He is being treated at a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. said in a tweet that the shooting happened near Airline Boulevard and Kings Highway.

Police said a man has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a hospital.

Police have yet to release any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.