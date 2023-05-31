Arrest made in Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to the 2100 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. on May 28. A 32-year-old man was found there suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting actually happened nearby on Pawnee Drive.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A day later, police said 19-year-old Milik Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in the commission of a felony.
Williams is currently in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you know anything that can help the police, you can call the crime line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit tips through P3Tips.com.