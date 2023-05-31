Arrest made in Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Portsmouth

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to the 2100 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. on May 28. A 32-year-old man was found there suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting actually happened nearby on Pawnee Drive.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A day later, police said 19-year-old Milik Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Williams is currently in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.