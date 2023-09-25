2 teens charged in Portsmouth shooting that left man seriously hurt

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded to Cambridge Avenue for a reported gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two teenagers are facing charges in Portsmouth after a shooting left a 27-year-old man seriously hurt on Monday night, police said.

The suspects, both of whom are 17, were charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in the commission of a felony, prohibition of wearing a mask in public, use of a machine gun for crimes of violence, and possession of certain firearms by persons under the age of 18.

The Portsmouth Police Department said an investigation began around 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Avenue for a reported gunshot wound.

When officers got there, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported the man to a hospital to be treated.

Investigators later discovered that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Oakleaf Place, which is less than half a mile from where the man was found.