Child shot, killed on Berkley Avenue in Portsmouth

Police said the child was taken to a hospital where they later died.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died. His next of kin have been notified, police said.

Portsmouth detectives have photos of a possible suspect vehicle. It is a 2019 or newer Nissan Altima with an unknown license plate.

According to police, there may have been at least three people in the car at the time of the shooting.

This shooting is an active homicide investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.