Portsmouth police investigate shooting that injured one

One victim was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Edward Street and found one victim.

He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials did not release the age of the victim or any suspect information. However, the said more information will be shared when it's available.