Portsmouth police investigate shooting that injured one

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.
Police say they responded to the 600 block of Edward Street and found one victim.
He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officials did not release the age of the victim or any suspect information. However, the said more information will be shared when it's available.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.