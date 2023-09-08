Police respond to third shooting of the night in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police said the latest shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Effingham Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's been a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as police have responded to at least three shootings that sent five people to the hospital, hours apart from one another.

Portsmouth Police said the latest shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Effingham Street. Arriving officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, an adult man, who was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It came just after a shooting was reported on Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue, where three people were taken to the hospital. Earlier in the evening, another man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on Horne Avenue.