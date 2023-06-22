Shooting under investigation in Portsmouth, one seriously hurt

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 3600 block of Kingman Avenue, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital recovering after someone shot him in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Kingman Avenue around 10 p.m.

Police said the victim was seriously hurt. They did not release any information about any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.