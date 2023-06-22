Shooting under investigation in Portsmouth, one seriously hurt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital recovering after someone shot him in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.
The Portsmouth Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Kingman Avenue around 10 p.m.
Police said the victim was seriously hurt. They did not release any information about any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also send a tip online at P3Tips.com.