One man shot on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave. around 10:30 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials did not provide a status of his injuries or his age. 

Police are continuing to investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest could be awarded $1,000.

