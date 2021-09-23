One man shot on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials did not provide a status of his injuries or his age.
Police are continuing to investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest could be awarded $1,000.