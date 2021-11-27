Portsmouth shooting leaves man seriously injured

When police responded, they found an adult male with life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened this morning that left a man seriously injured.

According to a release, the incident happened at 10:57 a.m. near the 200 block of Choate Street.

When police responded, they found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, and his condition and identity are not known at this time.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.