Portsmouth police: Shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

It happened this afternoon near the 70 block of Afton Parkway. Portsmouth police tweeted the information at 3:49 p.m.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital. His identity is not known at this time.

Police did not share any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. Callers can also remain anonymous.