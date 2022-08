Police said the incident happened in the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Place.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the incident happened in the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Place. Emergency dispatchers said the call came in around 10:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.