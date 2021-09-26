Portsmouth shooting leaves one dead; one seriously injured

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened at 2:47 a.m. on September 26 near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person seriously injured.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital to receive care. Their condition is not known at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

