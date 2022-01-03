Portsmouth man out on bond after he told police he killed a woman in self-defense

71-year-old Irving Wolff said he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Crystal Jacobs.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police say Irving Wolff is out on a $25,000 bond just one day after his arrest in the murder of 37-year-old Crystal Jacobs.

Wolff faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Detectives say they found Jacobs dead from a gunshot wound inside a car Sunday night, near Wolff's home along Florida Avenue. Wolff was arrested after telling police he shot Jacobs.

One day after his arrest, a judge granted Wolff a release on bond. Court documents are now revealing Wolff claimed he acted in self-defense when he and Jacobs got into a fight late on Sunday.

In the report, Wolff told investigators Jacobs asked him to take her to get money out of his bank in Downtown Portsmouth, so she could buy drugs.

Wolff told detectives he refused to drive her because he had been drinking and was unable to drive. He told police that's she started fighting him, "throwing him around the apartment," ultimately throwing him to the ground and grabbing his neck.

In that moment, Wolff claimed he broke free and tried grabbing his gun. He told police Jacobs also went for his gun, grabbing his holster, and a gunshot was fired into the ceiling.

He said he shot Jacobs after he moved away but Jacobs jumped over the couch and tried grabbing his neck again.

Court documents said Wolff told investigators Jacobs ran toward the rear kitchen door and pointed at him with her index finger, which is when he shot her a second time.

However, detectives wrote in the arrest report they found no injuries on Wolff or evidence in the apartment to indicate any fight.

Police said they interviewed neighbors who told them they heard gunshots. A witness told investigators Wolff knocked on their door and asked them to call 911.

13News Now reached out to the attorneys in this case, but we have not yet heard back.