'Suspicious' fire erupts in Portsmouth multi-family home

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office said based on preliminary information, the fire is suspicious at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — No one was hurt in what the Portsmouth Fire Department is describing as a "suspicious" house fire on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Street at around 5 p.m. That's where crews found a multi-family home with heavy fire coming from the windows.

Firefighters "made an aggressive interior attack of the fire" keeping the flames suppressed in the unit they originated in.

Luckily, there were no injuries and multiple housing units were saved from damage. The unit the fire originated in was vacant at the time.