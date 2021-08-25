Guns, drugs, money recovered following Portsmouth special operation

Officers recovered guns, cocaine, and fentanyl among other pieces of evidence.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have taken three people into custody after the police department's SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant.

Officials said the SWAT Team executed the warrant around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Woodstock Street.

A release from Portsmouth Police said officers had been investigating this area for several months after citizens complained of violence and drugs in the area.

During the search, officers found two firearms, several grams of cocaine, and fentanyl.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the search warrant.

Vaaron Lemark Jones and Michael Flauian Fierce have both been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession of a firearm with drugs, and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

The third arrest was Ashley Marie Adams, who has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.