Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Portsmouth

This case marks the ninth homicide in the city so far this year, 13News Now records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Violence rocks the City of Portsmouth again.

Police said they found a man killed in broad daylight on Dunedin Road off Portsmouth Boulevard Thursday. The Portsmouth Police Department said it responded after getting a report of a gunshot wound incident.

He was identified by police on Friday as Glenn Wallace, 29.

Investigators spent about six hours combing through the scene. They blocked off portions of the neighborhood by Hodges Manor Apartments for much of the afternoon and early evening.

Officers initially responded after 3:30 p.m., according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

"I just came home from work, and I just saw all the police cars out here and the crime scene tape," said an anonymous neighbor. She told 13News Now officers roped off the area near her apartment unit.

"It's too close to home. I know that things go on around the city, but for it to be right here in my court where I live, that's unsettling," the neighbor said.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 600 block of Dunedin Rd., around 3:33 pm. An adult male was located with a fatal injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/UQJw0xPgqj — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 16, 2023

The investigation on Dunedin would mark the ninth person murdered in Portsmouth this year.

In a span of one week, officers and community organizers led RESET walks in three neighborhoods where a total of four people — including a teenager — died.

Soon, they will have to extend outreach in Hodges Manor, too.

Police did not have updates or suspect information to share Thursday night.