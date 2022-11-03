Portsmouth woman gets 18 years after hitting husband with vehicle in Norfolk

Bashirah Tripp, 35, pleaded guilty to the aggravated malicious wounding of James Johnson Jr. at the JANAF Shopping Center.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday after hitting her husband with a vehicle in 2020. His injuries left him in a coma and resulted in his death over a year later.

In September 2021, Bashirah Tripp, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding of James Johnson Jr.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office, Tripp was at the JANAF Shopping Center in Norfolk with Johnson, then-34 years old and with whom she shares two children, on Aug. 6, 2020.

After the two got into an argument, Trip left Johnson behind at JANAF, driving away but returning minutes later.

As Johnson was talking on the phone, he stepped from the sidewalk onto the road, not seeing Tripp. That's when Tripp sped up and hit Johnson with the vehicle.

The impact threw him into the air and caused his head to hit the ground. He broke his skull and sustained a severe brain injury.

Tripp hit two other vehicles, stopped and got out of her car.

As Johnson lay on the ground unconscious, Tripp took the bumper that had broken off her car and beat him with it while she was yelling and screaming.

The Norfolk Police Department arrested Tripp, who admitted to hitting her husband in a fit of rage.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office said Johnson spent the rest of his life in a coma, going through several surgeries and living on a feeding tube. He died of his injuries in October 2021.

Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Jerrauld C. Jones sentenced Tripp to 18 years in prison, suspending another 12 years in prison on the conditions of uniform good behavior and completion of five years supervised probation.