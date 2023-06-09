x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Portsmouth woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse for baby's death in 2021

In February 2021, Talaysia Nelson and Rocky Ali Mugynei, who were both 18 at the time, were arrested in connection to a baby's death.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman was convicted for the death of a baby in 2021.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Talaysia S. Nelson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse/neglect Friday. 

In February 2021, Nelson and Rocky Ali Mugynei, who were both 18 at the time, were arrested in connection to a baby's death.  

Police said the crime happened in the 10th block of Suburban Circle, but didn't share anymore about the circumstances leading up to the death. 

Nelson's sentencing is set for Aug. 28.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Charges against Rock Church pastor will not be re-filed

Before You Leave, Check This Out