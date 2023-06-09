Portsmouth woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse for baby's death in 2021

In February 2021, Talaysia Nelson and Rocky Ali Mugynei, who were both 18 at the time, were arrested in connection to a baby's death.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman was convicted for the death of a baby in 2021.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Talaysia S. Nelson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse/neglect Friday.

Police said the crime happened in the 10th block of Suburban Circle, but didn't share anymore about the circumstances leading up to the death.