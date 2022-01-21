Portsmouth Police search for woman accused of shooting, stabbing other women

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Jada Banks. She's wanted on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Stab/Cut in Committing or Attempting a Felony.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two women are hurt after a violent interaction in Portsmouth, and the police department is asking for help to find a woman suspected in the crimes.

The case goes back to Jan. 17, when Portsmouth Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Elliott Avenue, near the Truxtun Historic District and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Officers arrived to find one woman had been shot, while another had been stabbed.

The woman who was shot is expected to be OK, but the victim who was stabbed has life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Varnedoe, a spokeswoman for the police department, said investigators are now looking for 20-year-old Jada Banks. She's wanted on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Stab/Cut in Committing or Attempting a Felony.

If you know where she might be, or have information that could help detectives investigate these crimes, call the police department at 757.393.8536 or the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.