Five arrested in Portsmouth drug bust

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five people are facing drug charges after a bust in Portsmouth.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, its SWAT team and special investigators executed a search warrant on Woodstock Street off of Portsmouth Boulevard on Friday.

Investigators seized cocaine, fentanyl, and two pounds of marijuana. We're also told they found a gun and money at the scene.

Police arrested Michael Fierce, Keith Burks, Richard Banks, Tangela Bunch, and William Purvis.

In addition to multiple drug charges, Fierce is also charged with possessing a gun as a felon.