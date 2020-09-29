x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Postal worker seriously injured after being hit by car in Portsmouth

Police are searching for a driver who hit a 44-year-old woman on Airline Boulevard then left the scene, leaving her with severe injuries.
Credit: Judi Gould/13News Now viewer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are working to learn more about an incident that left a postal worker with serious injuries.

Officers learned that someone was hit by a car on Airline Boulevard just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 44-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Investigators said the victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a car. 

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a black Dodge Journey that flagged down an officer about the crash.

Credit: Portsmouth Police Department

Investigators are also asking the public for any camera footage that may show Alexanders Corner to Rodman Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at (757) 714-2057 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Related Articles