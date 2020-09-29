Postal worker seriously injured after being hit by car in Portsmouth

Police are searching for a driver who hit a 44-year-old woman on Airline Boulevard then left the scene, leaving her with severe injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are working to learn more about an incident that left a postal worker with serious injuries.

Officers learned that someone was hit by a car on Airline Boulevard just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 44-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Investigators said the victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a car.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a black Dodge Journey that flagged down an officer about the crash.

Investigators are also asking the public for any camera footage that may show Alexanders Corner to Rodman Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday.