The department is investigating an incident in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd.

A man was shot and seriously hurt before being taken to the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.