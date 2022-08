A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said.

A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said.

No suspect information was released, and the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday morning.