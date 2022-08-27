Missing Child: PPD searching for missing boy

He was last seen near the 900 block of Green Street Friday around 5 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and a blue-jean jumper.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it needed the help of the public looking for a boy who has been missing since Friday evening.

1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen near the 900 block of Green Street Friday around 5 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and a blue-jean jumper, the department said.

He was with his aunt, 32-year-old Crystal Mann, the department said.