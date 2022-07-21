Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Virginia Beach man who confessed to killing spree

Cola Beale, 31, is accused of killing three people in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. In a jailhouse interview in March, he told reporters he did not feel remorse.

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of killing three people in Norfolk and Virginia Beach briefly went before a judge Thursday.

The judge agreed to reschedule Cola Beale's preliminary hearing because prosecutors said they are still waiting for final autopsy reports.

In two jailhouse interviews in March, the 31-year-old confessed to killing his girlfriend, cousin and father figure earlier this year.

"I snapped. Yes, I snapped," he previously told reporters.

His court appearance in Norfolk General District Court Thursday is related to one of three second-degree murder charges against him.

He's charged in Norfolk for the shooting death of his 32-year-old cousin, Downing McLean, who investigators found off of Sewell's Point Road in Norfolk.

Beale previously also told reporters he killed his girlfriend, Czavier Hill, and father figure, Clifton Baxter, in their Virginia Beach homes. Two of his second-degree murder charges are in Virginia Beach for the deaths of Hill and Baxter. He also faces an arson charge for allegedly setting Hill's house on fire.

In court Thursday, prosecutors with the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said they are waiting for McLean's final autopsy report from the medical examiner. An attorney said they expect to receive the documents next week.