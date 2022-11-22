Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Virginia Beach.
Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her skirt at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. Guldenschuh claimed that he "brushed" the person accidentally.
The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested Guldenschuh on November 1.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Old Donation School in Virginia Beach had Guldenschuh listed as its principal on the school's website.
He is set to appear in court on December 5.
Virginia Beach City Schools sent the following statement on the situation to 13News Now.
"The School Board and School Division were informed of the charges against Mr. Guldenschuh shortly after the incident. The incident does not involve the School Division, but in accordance with School Board Policy 4-17, Mr. Guldenschuh was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case."