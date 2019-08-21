RICHMOND, Va. — A prisoner died from injuries he sustained during a fight on Wednesday at Sussex I State Prison.

Officials said a 45-year-old offender Pakastan Algier Gary was seriously injured during an apparent offender-on-offender altercation. Gary was taken to the emergency room at the Southside Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s cellmate, Frank Elmo Reid, is a suspect and the incident is under investigation.

The prison said the fight took place around 10:30 a.m.

Currently, an investigation is underway.