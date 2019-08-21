RICHMOND, Va. — A prisoner has life-threatening injuries after a fight on Wednesday at Sussex I State Prison.

Officials said a 45-year-old offender was seriously injured during an apparent offender-on-offender altercation. It's believed the in-cell attack involved the prisoner's cellmate.

The prison said the fight took place around 10:30 a.m.

Currently, an investigation is underway.

The victim was transported to the emergency room at the Virginia Commonwealth University medical center, and his next of kin has been notified.