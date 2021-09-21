Five properties damaged in Portsmouth, woman taken into custody

The suspect will not be charged until a behavioral evaluation has been done.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have taken one woman into custody after several properties were damaged Tuesday morning.

Police said an officer noticed a significant amount of property damage on High Street.

Five properties, 622 High Street, 623 High Street, 607 High Street, 500 High Street, and 304 High Street, had damages such as broken windows, smashed flower pots, and ripped up flowers.

After the officer noticed what had been done, police were called to the area for a report of a suspicious person.

When officials arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman and took her into custody with assistance from the public.

Detectives contacted behavioral health, and the department is holding off on charging her until an evaluation is done and they have consulted with the commonwealth attorney's office.