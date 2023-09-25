Prosecution shows 'bloodied' rag in court during Newport News murder trial

Adrian Lewis is accused of killing his wife, missing Newport News mother Shanita Eure-Lewis. Lewis maintains his innocence.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wearing blue latex gloves, prosecutors held up a green rag in the courtroom, dirtied by what police detectives say is blood.

Monday marks the start of the second week of Adrian Lewis’ murder trial.

Lewis is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Shanitia Eure-Lewis. She went missing last summer and her body has never been found.

Lewis’ murder trial is being heard before Circuit Court Judge Bryant Sugg.

In court, prosecutors played a body camera video from Detective Brendan Kitter showing him searching a dumpster at Hampton’s Relax Inn and finding a green and yellow rag. In the video, Kitter holds up the green rag and states, “That’s blood.”

Prosecutors say Lewis asked a car detailer to clean his truck the day Eure-Lewis disappeared. That person, Darrell Witts, said he found a jelly-like substance in the truck.

Detective Daniel Gagne also testified, saying he found Lewis’ truck and Darrell Witts at the Relax Inn the day after Eure-Lewis disappeared.

Forensic Evidence Technician Ashlynn Morgan also took the stand. She said she found a spent shell casing inside the windshield wiper well on Adrian Lewis’ truck.

Friends and family of Eure-Lewis said they last saw her on July 17, 2022. The next day, police said Lewis booked a flight to Jamaica. Officers found him at Dulles International Airport with his wife's passport and credit cards in his luggage.